Animated Drama TEHRAN TABOO, Focused on Sexual Hypocrisy in Iran, Has US Theatrical Premiere February 14
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 01:52 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Set to premiere on Wednesday, February 14, at New York’s Film Forum, TEHRAN TABOO also opens in San Francisco, CA, on March 2 (Roxie Theatre) and in Los Angeles, CA, on March 9 (at Laemmle’s Town Center 5 and Music Hall 3). Other national dates are listed below. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Critics’ Week before segueing to a competition slot at the Annecy Intl. Animated Film Festival.
Blending multiple narratives into a complex picture of contemporary life in Iran’s most populous city, TEHRAN TABOO follows a young woman in need of an operation to “restore” her virginity; a divorce judge (in the Islamic Revolutionary Court) who extorts favors from a prostitute; a pregnant woman desperate to work for a living so she may live independently; and young women (purportedly virgins) being sold to Dubai for large sums of money.
The result is a complicated portrait of a social order in which women are at the bottom rung of a ladder built on religion, the law, and plain old misogyny.