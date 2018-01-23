CRIME LOG: Petit Larceny, Absconding; Obstructing Traffic Reported

Three petit larcenies have been reported to the Huntington Police Department , according to the report printed early Jan. 22.

A battery accompanied the petit larceny reported Jan. 21 at about 10:05 a.m. in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue. On Jan. 20 at about 10 p.m. one was reported in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.Another was reported Jan. 19 at about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Medical Center Drive and one in 1300 block of Tenth Avenue on Jan. 16 at about 3 p.m.

A report for blocking/obstructing traffic by Roby Road was taken at about 6:55 a.m. Jan. 22 A felony destruction of property was reported Jan. 21 at about 6:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Waverly Road.

HPD made arrests for intoxicating substances in the 1000 block of Marcum Terrace Jan. 21 , one for possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue on Jan. 22, and one for absconding defined as fraudulently obtaining food or lodging in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue at about 3:05 a.m. Jan. 21. Others were for DUI, trespassing, domestic battery and shoplifting.

On Jan. 20 among the arrests were a male at Norway Avenue/Olive Street for an outstanding warrant and a male at Fourth Avenue and 29th Street for misdemeanor receiving stolen goods. Two warrants were executed Jan. 19 in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue and the 500 block of W. 23rd Street.