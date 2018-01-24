Services Announced for Chief Ciccarelli

Visitations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave. in Barboursville. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1304, 6th Ave. in Huntington.

Visitation and funeral arrangements are now complete for Huntington Police Chief Joseph Ciccarelli, who passed away Monday, Jan. 22, after an extended illness.

Ciccarelli will be laid to rest during a private family ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Newell, West Virginia.

His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the City of Huntington Foundation to the credit of the Huntington Police Department. Memorial contributions can be mailed to the City of Huntington Foundation, ATTN: Huntington Police Department, P.O. Box 1659, Huntington, WV 25717.

A procession of first responders will escort Chief Ciccarelli from Wallace Funeral Home to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Any first responder agencies that would like to honor Chief Ciccarelli by participating in the public procession are advised to contact Huntington Police Sgt. Shawn Bowles to confirm their participation. Bowles can be reached by phone at 304-696-5560, Ext. 1029 or 304-962-6516 or via email at sbowles@hpdwv.com.