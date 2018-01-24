Most read
Dial Named Interim Chief
"With the passing of Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, I am appointing Capt. Hank Dial as interim chief. Capt. Dial is a 26-year veteran of the Police Department in whom I have great confidence. I will evaluate my options in the coming weeks regarding the permanent appointment of a police chief. At this time, our focus as a community is honoring the life and public service of Chief Ciccarelli."