Dial Named Interim Chief

 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 00:47 Updated 2 hours ago

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has appointed Hank Dial as interim police chief. Dial had been filling in Chief Ciccarelli during the latter portion of his treatment: 

"With the passing of Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, I am appointing Capt. Hank Dial as interim chief. Capt. Dial is a 26-year veteran of the Police Department in whom I have great confidence. I will evaluate my options in the coming weeks regarding the permanent appointment of a police chief. At this time, our focus as a community is honoring the life and public service of Chief Ciccarelli."

