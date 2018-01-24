U.S. Attorney's Office announces Lisa Johnston as First Assistant United States Attorney

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia announced that Lisa G. Johnston has been named First Assistant United States Attorney.

“Lisa Johnston was not given this opportunity – she earned it,” said United States Attorney Stuart. “She is tough on crime and she knows how to lead a team, which is why she will be advising me every step of the way as we crack down on drug trafficking, corruption, and predators, and ensure that public safety is our driving goal.”

Johnston’s experience includes, but is not limited to:

30 years working as an Assistant United States Attorney in West Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Offices in both the Northern and Southern Districts. She began working in the Southern District in 2006 and is extremely familiar with the office, its personnel, and its operations;

Serves as the Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the Southern District of West Virginia and provides guidance to other attorneys in the office who handle child pornography cases. She is considered to be very knowledgeable in this area and is often contacted by state prosecutors seeking her advice in these types of cases;

Established, developed and led the Crimes Against Children Task Force in the Northern District of West Virginia, which was comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as victim advocate groups; and

Was detailed to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where she provided guidance to agents and inspectors.

“I am excited by this step – one of many I am taking to address the needs of law enforcement in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “I have a sense of urgency in my new role as I fight to protect and defend the people of West Virginia. Lisa Johnston shares my vision and sense of urgency to take bold action to deliver results for the people of our district. I have great confidence in Lisa in helping spearhead my team.”