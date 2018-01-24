Burk's Named C-USA Player of the Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – After averaging 24.5 points, five rebounds and three assists in the sweep of preseason conference favorites UAB and Middle Tennessee, Marshall junior guard C.J. Burks has been named Conference USA’s Player of the Week, the league announced.

“C.J.’s my guy,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “This award has been a long time coming for him. The way he has been playing has met the expectations we had for him at the beginning of the season. His shot is starting to fall and he has been excellent on defense as well.”

This is the first time Burks received the honor, but the third time he has received an award from the league, as he was a two-time Freshman of the Week during the 2015-16 season.

Burks is the third player on Marshall to earn the award, as Jon Elmore (two times) and Ajdin Penava have also been named the league’s player of the week. The Herd is the only team in the league that has had three players win the award this season, while it is the second consecutive year Marshall has had three different players win it.

Burks scored his 24.5 ppg from shooting 16-of-32 (50 percent) from field goals, shooting 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from behind the arc and went a percent 8-of-8 (100 percent) from the charity stripe.





Against Middle Tennessee, the junior helped give the Blue Raiders their first road loss in eight games dating back to the 2016-17 season thanks to scoring 25 points from shooting 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the field, 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) from behind the arc and 2-of-2 from free throws.

When the Herd welcomed UAB, Burks scored the first eight points for Marshall and scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half. His 14 points in the first half came from shooting a near-perfect 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from the field and 4-of-5 (80 percent) from three-point land.

The Herd returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Bowling Green, Ky., to take on the WKU Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. at Diddle Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Stadium.

