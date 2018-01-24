Catch Best Picture Nominees at Marquee Pullman

Pullman Square's state of the art 16-screen cinema this week gives filmgoers an opportunity to catch up on many of the newly released nominees for Best Picture of the Year.

"Shape of Water" snagged 13 nominations (14 or more would have tied a record) ranging from Best Picture, Directing and actress and numerou technical and visual awards. Greta Gerwig, director of "Ladybird" , became the fifth woman director to secure a nomination. ( Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated in the cinematography category for "Mudbound.") "Ladybird" has four additional nominations including best picture, Saoirse Ronan best actress, original screenplay (Gerwig), and Laurie Metcalf best supporting actress.