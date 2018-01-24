Catch Best Picture Nominees at Marquee Pullman

 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 01:58 Updated 2 hours ago
Pullman Square's state of the art 16-screen cinema this week gives filmgoers an opportunity to catch up on many of the newly released nominees for Best Picture of the Year. 

"Shape of Water" snagged 13 nominations (14 or more would have tied a record) ranging from Best Picture, Directing and actress and numerou technical and visual awards. Greta Gerwig, director of "Ladybird" , became the fifth woman director to secure a nomination. ( Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated in the cinematography category for "Mudbound.") "Ladybird" has four additional nominations including best picture,  Saoirse Ronan best actress, original screenplay (Gerwig), and Laurie Metcalf best supporting actress. 

"Shape of Water" opened last week as did fellow nominee "Call Me by Your Name," which continues along with "The Post" and "Darkest Hour." ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" recently concluded a multi month run.)

Margot ("Suicide Squad," "Wolf of Wall Street")  Robbie received a nomination for "I Tonya" and that film also will play at Marquee Pullman 16. 

(Other Best Pics nods such as "Dunkirk," and "Get Out" played during the summer.)

"Phantom Thread," another best picture nominee, opened last week at GHTC Park Place Stadium Cinemas. 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

STARTS FRIDAY

 

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

12 Strong (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban

DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Call Me by Your Name (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

DIRECTOR
Luca Guadagnino

More Information ► 2D 2:45PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Den of Thieves (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

DIRECTOR
Christian Gudegast

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM3:05PM6:10PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶

The Commuter (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

Paddington 2 (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

DIRECTOR
Paul King

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:45PM7:15PM
Trailer ▶

The Post (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
Trish Sie

More Information ► 2D 9:55PM
Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:35PM6:15PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 1:30PM5:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶

I, Tonya (R)

Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Mckenna Grace, Allison Janney

DIRECTOR
Craig Gillespie

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

The Shape of Water (R)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.

CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones

DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶

Darkest Hour (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 5 min.

CAST
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane

DIRECTOR
Joe Wright

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM5:50PM
Trailer ▶

Lady Bird (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
