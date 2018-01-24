Most read
Maze's "Death Cure", "Hostiles," Take on Hold Overs at Cinemas
Next week the horror, "Winchester House that Ghosts Built" precedes a four release Feb. 9 highlighted by "Fifty Shades Freed," which will give up the top spot on Feb. 16 to record advance ticket selling, "The Black Panther."
NEW THIS WEEK
MAZE THE DEATH CURE
In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.
HOSTILES
n 1892, a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory.
I TONYA
Based on the unbelievable, but true events, I, TONYA is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan. Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie's I, TONYA is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding's life and career in all of its unchecked and checkered glory.
LADYBIRD
The relationship comedy stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine McPherson, a rebellious student at a conservative Catholic Sacramento high school who wants to escape her family and small town constraints to go to college in New York.
SHAPE OF WATER
THE SHAPE OF WATER - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.
FLASHBACK SERIES
Sunday Jan. 28 & 31 @ 3:30 and 8:00 p.m.
GONE WITH THE WIND
This epic love story set against the backdrop of the Civil War received 10 Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel). Vivien Leigh won Best Actress for her classic portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara, who goes from carefree southern belle (“Fiddle-dee-dee!”) to indomitable heroine (“Tomorrow…is another day!”). Clark Gable plays Rhett Butler, the charming rogue who pursues her. (“Frankly, my dear…”)
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK SERIES
GONE WITH THE WIND
SUN/WED 3:30 / 8:00
NOW ON SCREEN
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio
DIRECTOR
Wes Ball
2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
12 Strong (R)Drama
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban
DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig
2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Call Me by Your Name (R)Drama
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar
DIRECTOR
Luca Guadagnino
2D 2:45PM8:45PM
Den of Thieves (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
DIRECTOR
Christian Gudegast
2D 11:50AM3:05PM6:10PM9:15PM
Forever My Girl (PG)Romance
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson
DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf
2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
Hostiles (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster
DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper
2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
The Commuter (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
Paddington 2 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins
DIRECTOR
Paul King
2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:45PM7:15PM
The Post (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
2D 12:20PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM Thursday 1:20-4:20-9:50
Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
2D 9:55PM
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
2D 12:15PM3:35PM6:15PM8:55PM
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
2D 1:30PM5:45PM9:00PM
I, Tonya (R)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Mckenna Grace, Allison Janney
DIRECTOR
Craig Gillespie
2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
The Shape of Water (R)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.
CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
2D 12:30PM 3:30 6:30 9:20 SUN & WED 12:30 only
Darkest Hour (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 5 min.
CAST
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane
DIRECTOR
Joe Wright
Lady Bird (R)Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts
DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig
2D 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
Gone With the Wind (1939) (G)Drama
3 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland
DIRECTOR
Victor Fleming
2D 3:30PM8:00PM
CHARLESTON
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:30 6:30
Sun Wed Thu: 12:30
WELCH , WV
Marquee McDowell 3
4EVER MY GIRL (PG)
Fri: 4:00 7:00 9:35
Sat: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35
Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:45 7:00
DEATH CURE (PG13)
Fri: 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sat: 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sun: 12:00 3:10 6:20
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 6:40
HOSTILES (R)
Fri: 3:10 6:10 9:10
Sat: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:10
Sun: 12:10 3:10 6:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:35 6:45
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Nicholas Showcase
DEATH CURE (PG13)
Fri: 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sat: 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sun: 12:00 3:10 6:20
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:50 7:00
HOSTILES (R)
Fri: 3:10 6:10 9:10
Sat: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:10
Sun: 12:10 3:10 6:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:30 6:35
JUMANJI (PG13)
Fri: 3:50 6:50 9:35
Sat: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:35
Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:15 7:15
PADDINGTON 2 (PG)
Fri: 3:30 6:30 9:00
Sat: 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:00
Sun: 12:30 3:30 6:30
Mon Tue Wed: 4:00 6:30
WYTHVILLE, VA/BLUEFIELD, WV Marquee
Wytheville 8
Wytheville 8
12 STRONG (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 6:40 9:40
Sat Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40
4EVER MY GIRL (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00 9:35
Sat Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35
DEATH CURE (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:10 6:20 9:30
Sat Sun: 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30
DEN OF THIEVES (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:05 6:10 9:15
Sat Sun: 11:50 3:05 6:10 9:15
HOSTILES (R)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:10 6:10 9:10
Sat Sun: 12:10 3:10 6:10 9:10
JUMANJI (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 3:50 6:50 9:35
Sat Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:35
Thu: 3:50 9:35
PADDINGTON 2 (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:15 6:15 8:50
Sat Sun: 12:15 3:15 6:15 8:50
SHOWMAN (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:20 6:20 9:00
Sat Sun: 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:00