Maze's "Death Cure", "Hostiles," Take on Hold Overs at Cinemas

 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 02:28 Updated 2 hours ago
"The Death Cure," third in the Maze series debuts along with the Christian Bale/Scott Cooper western "Hostiles" (the latter in select cinemas) as January draws to a close.

"Death Cure" will take on "12 Strong," "Den of Thieves" and "Welcome to the Jungle." 

Next week the horror, "Winchester House that Ghosts Built" precedes a four release Feb. 9 highlighted by "Fifty Shades Freed," which will give up the top spot on Feb. 16 to record advance ticket selling, "The Black Panther." 

 

 NEW THIS WEEK

MAZE THE DEATH CURE

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

 

HOSTILES

n 1892, a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory.

 

I TONYA

Based on the unbelievable, but true events, I, TONYA is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan. Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie's I, TONYA is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding's life and career in all of its unchecked and checkered glory.

LADYBIRD

The relationship comedy stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine McPherson, a rebellious student at a conservative Catholic Sacramento high school who wants to escape her family and small town constraints to go to college in New York.

 

SHAPE OF WATER

THE SHAPE OF WATER - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

FLASHBACK SERIES

Sunday Jan. 28 & 31 @ 3:30 and 8:00 p.m. 

GONE WITH THE WIND

This epic love story set against the backdrop of the Civil War received 10 Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel). Vivien Leigh won Best Actress for her classic portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara, who goes from carefree southern belle (“Fiddle-dee-dee!”) to indomitable heroine (“Tomorrow…is another day!”). Clark Gable plays Rhett Butler, the charming rogue who pursues her. (“Frankly, my dear…”)

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK SERIES

 

GONE WITH THE WIND

SUN/WED 3:30 / 8:00 

 

NOW ON SCREEN

 

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

12 Strong (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban

DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶

Call Me by Your Name (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

DIRECTOR
Luca Guadagnino

More Information ► 2D 2:45PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Den of Thieves (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

DIRECTOR
Christian Gudegast

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM3:05PM6:10PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

The Commuter (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Paddington 2 (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

DIRECTOR
Paul King

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:45PM7:15PM

Trailer ▶

The Post (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM Thursday 1:20-4:20-9:50
Trailer ▶

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
Trish Sie

More Information ► 2D 9:55PM

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:35PM6:15PM8:55PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

More Information ► 2D 1:30PM5:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

I, Tonya (R)

Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Mckenna Grace, Allison Janney

DIRECTOR
Craig Gillespie

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

The Shape of Water (R)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.

CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones

DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM 3:30 6:30 9:20 SUN & WED 12:30 only

Trailer ▶

Darkest Hour (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 5 min.

CAST
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane

DIRECTOR
Joe Wright      
Trailer ▶

Lady Bird (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶

Gone With the Wind (1939) (G)

Drama
3 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland

DIRECTOR
Victor Fleming

More Information ► 2D 3:30PM8:00PM

 

 CHARLESTON

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

FLASHBACK SERIES  SUN AND WED 3:30/8:00 P.M.

WELCH , WV  

Marquee McDowell 3

4EVER MY GIRL (PG)

Fri:  4:00  7:00  9:35

Sat:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:35

Sun:  1:00  4:00  7:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:45  7:00

DEATH CURE (PG13)

Fri:  3:10  6:20  9:30

Sat:  12:00  3:10  6:20  9:30

Sun:  12:00  3:10  6:20

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:30  6:40

HOSTILES (R)

Fri:  3:10  6:10  9:10

Sat:  12:10  3:10  6:10  9:10

Sun:  12:10  3:10  6:10

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:35  6:45


SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Nicholas Showcase

DEATH CURE (PG13)

Fri:  3:10  6:20  9:30

Sat:  12:00  3:10  6:20  9:30

Sun:  12:00  3:10  6:20

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:50  7:00

HOSTILES (R)

Fri:  3:10  6:10  9:10

Sat:  12:10  3:10  6:10  9:10

Sun:  12:10  3:10  6:10

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:30  6:35

JUMANJI (PG13)

Fri:  3:50  6:50  9:35

Sat:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:35

Sun:  12:50  3:50  6:50

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:15  7:15

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Fri:  3:30  6:30  9:00

Sat:  12:30  3:30  6:30  9:00

Sun:  12:30  3:30  6:30

Mon  Tue  Wed:  4:00  6:30

Thu:  4:00

WYTHVILLE, VA/BLUEFIELD, WV   Marquee 

Wytheville 8

12 STRONG (R)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:40  6:40  9:40

Sat  Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:40

4EVER MY GIRL (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:00  7:00  9:35

Sat  Sun:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:35

DEATH CURE (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:10  6:20  9:30

Sat  Sun:  12:00  3:10  6:20  9:30

DEN OF THIEVES (R)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:05  6:10  9:15

Sat  Sun:  11:50  3:05  6:10  9:15

HOSTILES (R)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:10  6:10  9:10

Sat  Sun:  12:10  3:10  6:10  9:10

JUMANJI (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed:  3:50  6:50  9:35

Sat  Sun:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:35

Thu:  3:50  9:35

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:15  6:15  8:50

Sat  Sun:  12:15  3:15  6:15  8:50

SHOWMAN (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:20  6:20  9:00

Sat  Sun:  12:20  3:20  6:20  9:00

 

