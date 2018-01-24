Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 02:47 Updated 20 min ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
"West Virginia has lost a giant in law enforcement. Chief Joe Ciccarelli was the epitome of a public servant. He recognized how drugs can ravage a community and the impact local police work can have in fighting back. I join law enforcement and authorities from across the region, state and nation in mourning Chief Ciccarelli’s death and praying for those he touched. "