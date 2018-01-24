Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement on this week’s passing of Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli.





"West Virginia has lost a giant in law enforcement. Chief Joe Ciccarelli was the epitome of a public servant. He recognized how drugs can ravage a community and the impact local police work can have in fighting back. I join law enforcement and authorities from across the region, state and nation in mourning Chief Ciccarelli’s death and praying for those he touched. "

