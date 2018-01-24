Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 02:47 Updated 20 min ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement on this week’s passing of Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli.

 
"West Virginia has lost a giant in law enforcement. Chief Joe Ciccarelli was the epitome of a public servant. He recognized how drugs can ravage a community and the impact local police work can have in fighting back. I join law enforcement and authorities from across the region, state and nation in mourning Chief Ciccarelli’s death and praying for those he touched. "
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus