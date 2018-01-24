Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is honoring military men and women by becoming the first Purple Heart University in West Virginia. The new title is meant to recognize Marshall University’s service to Purple Heart veterans in the area, some of whom attend the university.

The City of Huntington was recognized Monday at its City Council meeting.

A designation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at Marshall University’s Gullickson Hall, located on the university’s Huntington campus. Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert will recite and sign a proclamation Thursday morning making the designation official. A sign and parking space meant just for Purple Heart recipients will be unveiled at the ceremony with a reception to follow in the Veterans Lounge.

The university joins West Virginia University-Parkersburg, the first community and technical college in the state to hold this designation.