Marshall selects first recipient of Dr. Marty Amerikaner Scholarship for Excellence in Clinical Psychology

Dr. Marty Amerikaner, professor emeritus of psychology, is shown with Emily Woodrum, a doctoral student who received the first scholarship bearing his name.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Emily Woodrum has received Marshall University’s first Dr. Marty Amerikaner Scholarship for Excellence in Clinical Psychology.

 

A candidate for Marshall’s Psy.D. doctoral degree, Woodrum was presented the scholarship Dec. 15, 2017, for demonstrating excellence in psychotherapy, mentoring and/or advocacy. The Department of Psychology; Dr. Robert Bookwalter, the dean of the College of Liberal Arts; and the Office of Student Financial Assistance selected Woodrum based on these criteria and for going above and beyond as a doctoral student.

 

This scholarship was established to honor Amerikaner, professor emeritus of psychology, for his contributions to the Marshall psychology department, including advocating for a quality training program for clinical psychologists.

 

Contributions to this scholarship program are welcome and can be sent to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, Attention:  Amerikaner Scholarship Award; or by visiting www.marshall.edu/foundation/

