Most read
- Huntington Based "Heroin(e)" Nominated for Oscar, Favorite Per Hollywood Reporter Forecaster
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief
- Grand Jury Indicts Man in 26-Year-Old Noble County Murder Case
- Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
- Herd Has Attractive 2018 Football Schedule
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Yonder Mountain String Band - Feb. 10th at the Keith-Albee
- Services Announced for Chief Ciccarelli
Marshall selects first recipient of Dr. Marty Amerikaner Scholarship for Excellence in Clinical Psychology
A candidate for Marshall’s Psy.D. doctoral degree, Woodrum was presented the scholarship Dec. 15, 2017, for demonstrating excellence in psychotherapy, mentoring and/or advocacy. The Department of Psychology; Dr. Robert Bookwalter, the dean of the College of Liberal Arts; and the Office of Student Financial Assistance selected Woodrum based on these criteria and for going above and beyond as a doctoral student.
This scholarship was established to honor Amerikaner, professor emeritus of psychology, for his contributions to the Marshall psychology department, including advocating for a quality training program for clinical psychologists.
Contributions to this scholarship program are welcome and can be sent to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, Attention: Amerikaner Scholarship Award; or by visiting www.marshall.edu/foundation/.