Jan. 25 Cabell County Commission meeting agenda

 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 21:21 Updated 5 hours ago
At its 2018 organizational meeting, the Cabell County Commission voted to keep Bob Bailey as president, and hold regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at 10 a.m.

 

You can download a PDF below of  the January 25 meeting agenda.  Meetings are held in the Commission’s meeting room on the third floor of the courthouse located on 750 Fifth Ave.


  1. Jan 25 Agenda (229.1 KB)
