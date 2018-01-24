Warner to Keep Offices Open Until Midnight Saturday for Candidate Registration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds citizens that candidate registration for the May 8th Primary Election continues through this Saturday, January 27th.

To accommodate late filers, Secretary Warner is announcing that his offices will be open until midnight on Saturday. The Secretary of State’s Capitol office, as well as the Business Hub offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg, will be staffed and open until midnight on Saturday.

The North Central Business Hub is located at 200 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg. The Eastern Panhandle Business Hub is located at 229 East Main Street in Martinsburg.

Candidates can also file by mail as long as the certificate of announcement is postmarked on or before January 27th. Those required to register with the WVSOS office are candidates for:

• U.S. Senate

• U.S. House of Representatives

• West Virginia Senate

• House of Delegates

• Conservation District Supervisors

• Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

• Multi-county political party executive committees

• Unexpired judicial offices

Individuals interested in seeking public office should familiarize themselves with the registration requirements and filing fees. All of that information, as well as a list of candidates, is available on the Secretary of State’s website at

.