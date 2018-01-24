Most read
- Huntington Based "Heroin(e)" Nominated for Oscar, Favorite Per Hollywood Reporter Forecaster
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief
- Grand Jury Indicts Man in 26-Year-Old Noble County Murder Case
- Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
- Herd Has Attractive 2018 Football Schedule
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Yonder Mountain String Band - Feb. 10th at the Keith-Albee
- Services Announced for Chief Ciccarelli
Warner to Keep Offices Open Until Midnight Saturday for Candidate Registration
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 21:32 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
To accommodate late filers, Secretary Warner is announcing that his offices will be open until midnight on Saturday. The Secretary of State’s Capitol office, as well as the Business Hub offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg, will be staffed and open until midnight on Saturday.
The North Central Business Hub is located at 200 West Main Street in downtown Clarksburg. The Eastern Panhandle Business Hub is located at 229 East Main Street in Martinsburg.
Candidates can also file by mail as long as the certificate of announcement is postmarked on or before January 27th. Those required to register with the WVSOS office are candidates for:
• U.S. Senate
• U.S. House of Representatives
• West Virginia Senate
• House of Delegates
• Conservation District Supervisors
• Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District
• Multi-county political party executive committees
• Unexpired judicial offices
Individuals interested in seeking public office should familiarize themselves with the registration requirements and filing fees. All of that information, as well as a list of candidates, is available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.wvsos.gov.