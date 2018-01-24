Celebrate Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center Feb. 2

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s favorite weather-predicting groundhog, will leave his den on Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day and is inviting visitors to join him at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County.

"We’re excited to see everyone come out this year, including those who travel long distances to visit the Wildlife Center on this special day," said Tyler Evans, a biologist at the Wildlife Center. “We hope to get a favorable weather forecast from Freddie.”

Groundhog Day festivities at the Wildlife Center are all free of charge and will start at the amphitheater at 9:30 a.m. The headliner of the day, French Creek Freddie, will emerge from his den at 10 a.m.

The band Enny Corner will be returning this year to perform their “French Creek Freddie” song. The Wildlife Center will also host its fourth annual "Woodchuckin' Contest," starting at 10:30 a.m. The gift shop will have free hot chocolate and cookies, and activity sheets will be available for children to take home. Guests are invited to tour the Wildlife Center, home to 25 species of wildlife.

The State Wildlife Center is in north-central West Virginia, 12 miles south of Buckhannon on State Route 20. For more information, call (304) 924-6211 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.wvdnr.gov.