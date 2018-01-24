Most read
- Huntington Based "Heroin(e)" Nominated for Oscar, Favorite Per Hollywood Reporter Forecaster
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Passing of Huntington Police Chief
- Grand Jury Indicts Man in 26-Year-Old Noble County Murder Case
- Herd Has Attractive 2018 Football Schedule
- Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli Dies
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Yonder Mountain String Band - Feb. 10th at the Keith-Albee
- Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Services Announced for Chief Ciccarelli
Celebrate Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center Feb. 2
"We’re excited to see everyone come out this year, including those who travel long distances to visit the Wildlife Center on this special day," said Tyler Evans, a biologist at the Wildlife Center. “We hope to get a favorable weather forecast from Freddie.”
Groundhog Day festivities at the Wildlife Center are all free of charge and will start at the amphitheater at 9:30 a.m. The headliner of the day, French Creek Freddie, will emerge from his den at 10 a.m.
The band Enny Corner will be returning this year to perform their “French Creek Freddie” song. The Wildlife Center will also host its fourth annual "Woodchuckin' Contest," starting at 10:30 a.m. The gift shop will have free hot chocolate and cookies, and activity sheets will be available for children to take home. Guests are invited to tour the Wildlife Center, home to 25 species of wildlife.
The State Wildlife Center is in north-central West Virginia, 12 miles south of Buckhannon on State Route 20. For more information, call (304) 924-6211 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.wvdnr.gov.