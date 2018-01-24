Recall Studios Set To Launch Three of Its Recently Developed AR And VR Products

BOCA RATON, FL., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recall Studios, Inc. (OTCQB: BTOP) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will soon be launching three products aimed at bringing VR and AR to a market clamoring for more development.

Recall’s suite of software, developed in conjunction with its former subsidiary and strategic partner (collectively “Recall”), will give anyone, anywhere, the power to create their own immersive and interactive experiences without the need for specialized hardware.

Recall has developed VR editing software that is powerful enough for professional productions, but designed with the vision that anyone with a story to tell should have the right tools. This software harmonizes with Recall’s viewing platform which will enhance the way people are immersed in VR and give consumers the ability to produce fully interactive VR experiences. Recall will also be launching a game that uses Apple’s AR kit to bring families and friends closer together while providing endless entertainment for children. The products are in final testing and Recall expects to take them to market this quarter.

Beyond its three soon-to-be released products, together with its strategic partner and former subsidiary, Recall has entered into a letter of intent with Coatsink Software to jointly develop advancements in AR and VR gaming. Coatsink Software is a leading developer of gaming technologies across platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, PS VR, Gear VR, PC and particularly, Oculus Rift, owned by Facebook. Recall is excited to incorporate technologies from both companies for the next generation of VR/AR entertainment products.

These developments come at a time when longtime Company CEO, Alex Bafer, has decided to resign his positions with the Company for personal reasons. The Company’s Board was quick to appoint Chief Legal Officer Frank Esposito as Interim CEO to work with the Board in directing the Company and finding a permanent CEO. Mr. Bafer successfully helmed the Company and brought it to the point where it is now, on the precipice of entry into a fast growing market sector with significant strategic partners the Company believes will assist it in its goal of high growth.

On January 19, 2018, the Company became aware of promotional materials written by private firms on behalf of entities disclosed in the articles. It appears these firms, with which the Company has no contact, gleaned certain information from Recall’s recent provisional patent and trademark applications. Though the Company has no editorial control, the information contained in these promotions is accurate and the Company does not view the material as misleading. However, we are aware that is not always the case and the Company continues to monitor articles and promotional materials written about Recall. While the Company’s shares have been trading with increased volume and price, the Company has no way of knowing if this is the result of promotional activity or recent activities, such as provisional patent and trademark applications, licensing agreements or sales of underperforming assets. It is important to note that no control person is involved with the promotional materials and no control person has sold any Company shares, choosing instead to take a longer position based on the belief that the imminent release of its three products will be well received by the market.

To fund the development of its products and protection of its intellectual property, Recall engaged in several financing facilities which include conversion options at market discounts. Material instruments were previously disclosed in Recall’s filings.

About Recall Studios, Inc.: We are an entertainment technology company that is redefining media consumption. We are focused on creating disruptive software, proprietary technology and immersive content. Our most recent SEC filings and financial information can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov