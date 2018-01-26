Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Marshall selects first recipient of Dr. Marty Amerikaner Scholarship for Excellence in Clinical Psychology
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Jan. 25 Cabell County Commission meeting agenda
- Celebrate Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center Feb. 2
- Grand Jury Indicts Man in 26-Year-Old Noble County Murder Case
- Destination – Hell. Are we there yet? Drilling and Earthquakes
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- Maze's "Death Cure", "Hostiles," Take on Hold Overs at Cinemas
DNR announces schedule for Friday and Saturday trout stockings
These stockings are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays. Locations were selected based on proximity to state parks and adequate access points, and to accommodate anglers and hatchery staff.
“Stocking these lakes and streams on Fridays and Saturdays will provide a unique fishing opportunity for children and families and help us recruit new anglers,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “This will help families make plans as they look for weekend activities at our beautiful state parks and forests, and create additional fishing opportunities for those who work or attend school during regularly scheduled trout stockings.”
Announced stockings will start Friday, March 2 and continue through Saturday, May 19. They correspond with the annual stocking schedule, published in the 2018 West Virginia Fishing Regulations, and are not additional or surplus stockings. Anglers can anticipate the stockings to include the same amount and variety of trout typically stocked in these waters.
Friday and Saturday stockings will take place at:
Audra State Park
Middle Fork River – March 9, April 6, May 4
Blackwater Falls State Park
Pendleton Lake – March 10, April 2*
Blackwater River – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18
Cacapon Resort State Park
Cacapon State Park lakes - March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19
Camp Creek State Park
Camp Creek – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Mash Fork - March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Canaan Valley Resort State Park
Glady Fork – March 16, April 13, May 11
Shavers Fork (Bemis) - March 16, April 13, May 11
Coopers Rock State Forest
Big Sandy – March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11
Coopers Rock Lake - March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11
Chief Logan State Park
Chief Logan pond – March 10, May 12
Holly River State Park
Laurel Fork [within the park] – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Left Fork of Holly River – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Little Beaver State Park
Little Beaver Lake – March 10
Glade Creek of New River – March 10
North Bend State Park
North Bend Tailwaters – March 3, April 2*
Pipestem Resort State Park
Longbranch Lake – March 17, April 2*, May 5
Seneca State Forest
Seneca Lake – March 10, March 24, April 21, May 5, May 19
Stonewall Resort State Park
Stonewall Jackson Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18
Sutton Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Burnsville Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18
Tomlinson Run State Park
Tomlinson Run Lake – March 3
King Creek – March 3
Tomlinson Run – March 3
Tygart Lake State Park
Tygart Tailwaters – March 9, May 4
Watoga State Park
Watoga Lake – March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19
Greenbrier River (Marlinton) – March 9, April 6
* Dates marked with an asterisk indicate golden rainbow trout stockings during DNR’s Gold Rush Week, April 2-7.
Anglers are not permitted to fish within 200 feet of WVDNR staff during a stocking event. Licensing requirements remain the same. Licenses may be purchased at agents across the state or online at www.wvfish.com.