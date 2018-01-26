DNR announces schedule for Friday and Saturday trout stockings

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 26, 2018 - 00:44 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
DNR announces schedule for Friday and Saturday trout stockings
WV Dept. of Commerce

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In an effort to encourage families and new anglers to enjoy fishing during the spring 2018 season, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the locations of 104 trout stockings.

 

These stockings are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays. Locations were selected based on proximity to state parks and adequate access points, and to accommodate anglers and hatchery staff.

 

“Stocking these lakes and streams on Fridays and Saturdays will provide a unique fishing opportunity for children and families and help us recruit new anglers,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “This will help families make plans as they look for weekend activities at our beautiful state parks and forests, and create additional fishing opportunities for those who work or attend school during regularly scheduled trout stockings.”

 

Announced stockings will start Friday, March 2 and continue through Saturday, May 19. They correspond with the annual stocking schedule, published in the 2018 West Virginia Fishing Regulations, and are not additional or surplus stockings. Anglers can anticipate the stockings to include the same amount and variety of trout typically stocked in these waters. 

 

Friday and Saturday stockings will take place at:

Audra State Park

          Middle Fork River – March 9, April 6, May 4

Blackwater Falls State Park

          Pendleton Lake – March 10, April 2*

          Blackwater River – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18

Cacapon Resort State Park

          Cacapon State Park lakes - March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19

Camp Creek State Park

          Camp Creek – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

          Mash Fork - March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

          Glady Fork – March 16, April 13, May 11

          Shavers Fork (Bemis) - March 16, April 13, May 11

Coopers Rock State Forest

          Big Sandy – March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11

          Coopers Rock Lake -  March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11

Chief Logan State Park

Chief Logan pond – March 10, May 12

Holly River State Park

          Laurel Fork [within the park] – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

          Left Fork of Holly River – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Little Beaver State Park

          Little Beaver Lake – March 10

          Glade Creek of New River – March 10

North Bend State Park

          North Bend Tailwaters – March 3, April 2*

Pipestem Resort State Park

          Longbranch Lake – March 17, April 2*, May 5

Seneca State Forest

          Seneca Lake – March 10, March 24, April 21, May 5, May 19

Stonewall Resort State Park

          Stonewall Jackson Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18

          Sutton Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

          Burnsville Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Tomlinson Run State Park

          Tomlinson Run Lake – March 3

          King Creek – March 3

          Tomlinson Run – March 3

Tygart Lake State Park

          Tygart Tailwaters – March 9, May 4

Watoga State Park

          Watoga Lake – March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19

          Greenbrier River (Marlinton) – March 9, April 6

 

* Dates marked with an asterisk indicate golden rainbow trout stockings during DNR’s Gold Rush Week, April 2-7.

 

Anglers are not permitted to fish within 200 feet of WVDNR staff during a stocking event. Licensing requirements remain the same. Licenses may be purchased at agents across the state or online at www.wvfish.com.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus