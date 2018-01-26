DNR announces schedule for Friday and Saturday trout stockings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In an effort to encourage families and new anglers to enjoy fishing during the spring 2018 season, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the locations of 104 trout stockings.

These stockings are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays. Locations were selected based on proximity to state parks and adequate access points, and to accommodate anglers and hatchery staff.

“Stocking these lakes and streams on Fridays and Saturdays will provide a unique fishing opportunity for children and families and help us recruit new anglers,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “This will help families make plans as they look for weekend activities at our beautiful state parks and forests, and create additional fishing opportunities for those who work or attend school during regularly scheduled trout stockings.”

Announced stockings will start Friday, March 2 and continue through Saturday, May 19. They correspond with the annual stocking schedule, published in the 2018 West Virginia Fishing Regulations, and are not additional or surplus stockings. Anglers can anticipate the stockings to include the same amount and variety of trout typically stocked in these waters.

Friday and Saturday stockings will take place at:

Audra State Park

Middle Fork River – March 9, April 6, May 4

Blackwater Falls State Park

Pendleton Lake – March 10, April 2*

Blackwater River – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18

Cacapon Resort State Park

Cacapon State Park lakes - March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19

Camp Creek State Park

Camp Creek – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Mash Fork - March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

Glady Fork – March 16, April 13, May 11

Shavers Fork (Bemis) - March 16, April 13, May 11

Coopers Rock State Forest

Big Sandy – March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11

Coopers Rock Lake - March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11

Chief Logan State Park

Chief Logan pond – March 10, May 12

Holly River State Park

Laurel Fork [within the park] – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Left Fork of Holly River – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Little Beaver State Park

Little Beaver Lake – March 10

Glade Creek of New River – March 10

North Bend State Park

North Bend Tailwaters – March 3, April 2*

Pipestem Resort State Park

Longbranch Lake – March 17, April 2*, May 5

Seneca State Forest

Seneca Lake – March 10, March 24, April 21, May 5, May 19

Stonewall Resort State Park

Stonewall Jackson Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6*, April 20, May 4, May 18

Sutton Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Burnsville Tailwater – March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18

Tomlinson Run State Park

Tomlinson Run Lake – March 3

King Creek – March 3

Tomlinson Run – March 3

Tygart Lake State Park

Tygart Tailwaters – March 9, May 4

Watoga State Park

Watoga Lake – March 10, March 24, April 2*, April 21, May 5, May 19

Greenbrier River (Marlinton) – March 9, April 6

* Dates marked with an asterisk indicate golden rainbow trout stockings during DNR’s Gold Rush Week, April 2-7.

Anglers are not permitted to fish within 200 feet of WVDNR staff during a stocking event. Licensing requirements remain the same. Licenses may be purchased at agents across the state or online at www.wvfish.com.