Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Logan County

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey traveled to Logan County to continue a faith-based initiative aimed at empowering religious groups across the Mountain State in the fight against substance abuse.





The Attorney General’s “Combating Addiction with Grace” program took place in Logan for a conference on Thursday at Word of Life Church. It followed successful conferences already held in Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Fairmont, Wheeling and Beckley.



“The faith-based community plays a big part in fighting this horrible epidemic,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work together to see significant improvement, and most importantly save the thousands of lives caught in addiction’s grasp.”



The goal was to form an action plan and ideas of how to combat the drug epidemic in each community represented.



“I think it’s amazing that the Attorney General’s Office is reaching out to those in need and supporting faith-based recovery,” said Joseph Wells, a recovering addict and director of the Lighthouse Recovery group. “I would like to see every county in the state adopt a similar approach by offering services to those who are struggling with addiction in their neighborhoods.”



“Today’s event has been equally educational and inspiring,” said Carrie Dolin, a current participant in the Boone County drug court program. “The public needs to quit looking at addicts in such a negative light. We are still someone’s parent, son, or daughter and faith-based recovery allows us to transition into a sober lifestyle while receiving the love and guidance we need.”



The initiative connected faith leaders with law enforcement, first responders, residential treatment and local substance abuse groups among others. Attendees also received resources to help those suffering from opioid abuse and addiction, while expanding their understanding of the statewide impact.



“Combating Addiction with Grace” continues the Attorney General’s holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction.



This holistic approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, major change of drug policies, multistate partnerships, new technology, awareness initiatives, drug incinerators and drop boxes to dispose of unwanted/expired prescriptions and the best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.

