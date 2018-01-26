Most read
Manchin Files To Run For Re-election
“I’m running again because I know I can bridge the political divide and put the days of division behind us,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “Nothing will ever get fixed if both parties keep playing the blame game. Washington doesn’t have to suck, and we don’t have to accept gridlock. All it takes is both sides putting the country ahead of politics.”
“I know we can fix it,” the Senator said. "Ending the government shutdown in a bipartisan way is proof of how much we can get done when Democrats and Republicans work together.”
Senator Manchin teamed up again with Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine to forge a deal to reopen the federal government on Monday. Manchin and Collins led the Common Sense Coalition, a group of moderate senators from both parties, to force the Senate leadership to allow the government to reopen.