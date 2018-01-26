Carol Miller Officially Files to Run for Congress

 Friday, January 26, 2018 - 13:30 Updated 38 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Carol Miller Officially Files to Run for Congress
Charleston, WV - Surrounded by friends, family, and supporters, Carol Miller officially filed to run for Congress in West Virginia's 3rd District earlier Thursday. 


"As a small business owner, farmer, and job creator, I've seen first hand how the taxes and regulation from Washington DC hurt West Virginia families and businesses," said Miller. "We need to send a representative to Congress who will fight for our West Virginia values and support President Trump - and that's exactly why I'm running for Congress. I'm Pro-Life, Pro-Jobs, Pro-Coal, Pro-Second Amendment, and Pro-Trump, and I'm running to cut the bull out of politics!"
