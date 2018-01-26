Most read
Conrad Lucas filed for Congress
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 02:43 Updated 30 min ago Edited from a Press Release
“My family has called West Virginia home for thirteen generations. Our way of life is under attack by Washington elites and the swamp establishment in D.C. I’ll help President Trump build the wall, protect the lives of the unborn and defend our Second Amendment Rights,” Lucas stated. “Obstructionist Washington Democrats are out of touch and out of time. West Virginia has never had a better opportunity to send a conservative to fight for our values and help drain the swamp.”
Conrad Lucas is the conservative, grassroots candidate running to advance President Trump’s agenda.
“Obama’s war on coal devastated Southern West Virginia, and Washington Democrats are still actively working against our values,” Lucas continued. “I’ll fight to make sure the voices of hardworking West Virginians resonate loudly in the nation’s capital.”
Voters in West Virginia sent President Trump to Washington with a 42-point victory, delivering the largest win of any presidential candidate in the history of West Virginia.
Numerous state legislators and GOP officials already back the Lucas for Congress campaign and momentum is rapidly building. Conrad Lucas is never outworked and always ready to fight for the Mountain State. During his tenure as Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, Republicans took control of both chambers of the state legislature and swept nearly all statewide and federal offices.
Republican primary voters head to the polls to choose Conrad Lucas in just 104 days on May 8th, 2018.