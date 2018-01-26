Progress Made on King Coal Highway

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that he has helped the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers make key progress on a planned segment of the King Coal Highway.

Buffalo Mountain is critical to completing this much-needed highway, but the access project has been delayed due to red tape. After discussions with the congressman’s office and other agencies, the EPA has indicated that if the Army Corps and Federal Highway Administration follow through on revisions, the EPA will not object to the finalizing of the environmental report and will not refer the project for further review under the Clean Air Act.

“Southern West Virginia needs the King Coal Highway. With President Trump’s commitment to building up our nation’s infrastructure, this is our chance to get the King Coal Highway done for the residents of southern West Virginia. The King Coal Highway and the Buffalo Mountain Mine are making progress and are one step closer in clearing a major hurdle. The EPA and the Army Corps have been working together, and there have been key developments for these critical projects,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“I want to thank President Trump and his administration for their tireless efforts to help the people of West Virginia, as well as Governor Jim Justice for including the King Coal Highway in his State of the State address this year. I stood with the president as he signed my legislation to save one-third of all coal jobs, and I will continue to work closely with President Trump to roll back regulations, cut red tape, and get our coal miners working again. I look forward to working with President Trump on a national infrastructure plan, which will create West Virginia jobs and grow our state’s economy.”

Rep. Jenkins has been actively working to make the King Coal Highway a reality. He convened a meeting in Washington last April between local stakeholders and federal agencies to discuss the Buffalo Mountain issue, which directly led to these collaborative efforts and progress.

Buffalo Mountain is critical to completing this much-needed highway. The site is an important public-private partnership that would lower costs for taxpayers, and the development project would also provide hundreds of acres of flat land to be used for future economic development.