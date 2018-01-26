CRIME LOG: Second Degree Robbery, Grand Larceny Reported; Arrest for Possession

Editor's Note: The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the WV State Police will be taking calls for a portion of Friday and Saturday in order that members of the Huntington Police Department can participate in the services and visitation for Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli. Visitation will be Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home and the funeral mas will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A procession of First Responder's will escort Ciccarelli's body from the Barboursville funeral home to St. Joseph's Church. Traffic delays can be anticipated.

Huntington Police made an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue, based on a print out released early Jan. 25. Officers made four trespassing arrests on Jan. 24 at about 3:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Collis Avenue.

Among incidents reported by HPD are:

- Second degree robbery at about 7:48 p.m. at 26th St. and 5th Avenue;

- Battery at about 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace;

- Burglary, petit larceny about 11 a.m. in the 600 block of W. 23rd Street;

- Grand larceny and burglary at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 400 block of W. 9th Street;

- Petit larceny and Stolen Auto at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 500 block of Norway Avenue;

- Stolen Auto in the 100 block of Pine Street at 12:00 p.m. Jan. 5.