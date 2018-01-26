Most read
CRIME LOG: Second Degree Robbery, Grand Larceny Reported; Arrest for Possession
Huntington Police made an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant at about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue, based on a print out released early Jan. 25. Officers made four trespassing arrests on Jan. 24 at about 3:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Among incidents reported by HPD are:
- Second degree robbery at about 7:48 p.m. at 26th St. and 5th Avenue;
- Battery at about 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace;
- Burglary, petit larceny about 11 a.m. in the 600 block of W. 23rd Street;
- Grand larceny and burglary at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 400 block of W. 9th Street;
- Petit larceny and Stolen Auto at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 500 block of Norway Avenue;
- Stolen Auto in the 100 block of Pine Street at 12:00 p.m. Jan. 5.