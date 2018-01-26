Tenor Paul Han to perform solo recital and offer master class at Marshall University

Han, a professor at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, will offer a master class for voice students at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and perform at 7:30 p.m. that evening at Smith Recital Hall. Dr. Johan Botes will play piano for the recital. The repertoire will include works by G. F. Handel, P. Tchaikovsky, R. Strauss, H. Duparc and Edwin Penhorwood.

The concert and master class are free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the Marshall University School of Music and the College of Arts and Media. Marshall’s Dr. Alexander Lee, coordinator of voice studies, invited Han to the university to provide these musical opportunities for students and the community.

For more information, contact Lee at leeal@marshall.edu.