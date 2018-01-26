Long-time communications director to be honored Tuesday with retirement reception

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 26, 2018 - 20:52 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Long-time Marshall University communications director Dave Wellman will be honored with a reception next week to mark his retirement from the university.

The reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the Drinko Library Atrium.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus