Most read
- Carol Miller Officially Files to Run for Congress
- Additional Members of Detroit-Based Gang “YNS” Charged with Racketeering, Kidnapping, and Trafficking Crack Cocaine
- Marshall University recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Progress Made on King Coal Highway
- CRIME LOG: Second Degree Robbery, Grand Larceny Reported; Arrest for Possession
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Logan County
- Manchin Files To Run For Re-election
- Conrad Lucas filed for Congress
- DNR announces schedule for Friday and Saturday trout stockings
- Marshall University to be recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum to announce upcoming 2018 Black History Month Events
The lyceum was established in 2016 and named for Woodson, known as the “Father of Black History.” It aims to help address disparities and other challenges in education, provide a dialogue for solving social problems and support free speech – while reuniting Huntington and West Virginia with Goodson’s teachings.
One of the leading educators of the 20th century, Woodson (Dec. 19, 1875-April 3, 1950) had been a West Virginia coal miner and Huntington resident. He became the second African American student to receive a Ph.D. in history at Harvard and the first person whose parents were former slaves to earn a doctorate in history from any institution.
Refreshments will be served at the Jan. 31 event. For more information, contact Burnis R. Morris, the Carter G. Woodson Professor of Journalism and Mass Communications, at morrisb@marshall.edu or 304-696-4635.