Hollywood Hands Out Editing Awards

American Cinema Editor's Eddie Awards went to Tatiana S. Riegel's cut of "I Tonya," Lee Smith's edit of "Dunkirk" and Steve Bloom for "Coco" during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. "I Tonya" won in the comedy category and "Dunkirk" for drama.

Both editors have been nominated for Oscars.

Other EDDIE nominated Academy Award nominated films for editing are:Sidney Wolinsky ( The Shape of Water), who was also nominated for an Eddie in the dramatic feature category; as well as, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss for Baby Driver and John Gregory for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in the comedy competition.

According to Hollywood Reporter, for 10 of the last 15 years, the winner of Best Editing Drama has gone on to win the Oscar.