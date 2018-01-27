PSC Approves Transfer of Pleasants Plant

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission authorized Monongahela Power Company and Potomac Edison (Mon Power/PE) to purchase the 1,300 MW Pleasants Power Station from its affiliate, Allegheny Energy Supply Company (AE Supply), subject to significant conditions.

The Commission did not approve the Companies’ petition as filed, but did approve a transfer with significant conditions to protect Mon Power and PE’s ratepayers. Those conditions include requiring limitations on the costs to customers, limitations on the recovery of closing costs if the plant is retired early and protection against costs related to prior operations of the plant or problems with the McElroy’s Run Impoundment and Dam.

The Companies, anticipating a growing capacity deficit over the next ten years, had issued a request for proposals to solicit bids to reduce or eliminate the projected deficit. AE Supply, an affiliate of the Companies and owner of Pleasants, was deemed to have submitted the most attractive proposal. Intervenors in the case included the Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division; West Virginia Energy Users Group; Solar United Neighborhoods; West Virginia Citizen Action Group; Longview Power; the Sierra Club; ESC Harrison County Power, LLC; ESC Brooke County Power, LLC; the West Virginia Coal Association and the West Virginia Business and Industry Counsel.

In order for the transfer to be implemented it must also be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC issued an Order on January 12, 2018, denying the Companies’ petition without prejudice. The time for filing a Motion for Reconsideration with FERC has not yet expired.

More information, including the Final Order, is available on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 17-0296-E-PC.