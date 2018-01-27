CRIME LOG: Two Possession/Warrant Arrests

Huntington Police based on a report printed Jan. 26 made two arrests for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25. One arrest occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Washington Blvd. and another occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue. The Sixth Avenue arrest included a separate warrant execution.

A separate warrant execution took place about 4 p.m. at First Street and Third Avenue following a vehicular violation.

Among incidents for Jan. 25 reported to HPD are:

- Petit Larceny at about 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Buffington St.

- Burglary at about 6:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of First Avenue;

- Burglary and destruction of property about 9:42 p.m. in the 100 block of North HIgh Street;

- Petit larceny at about 2:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Baer Street;

- Grand larceny and burglary at about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Sixth Street;

- Grand larceny at about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.