CRIME LOG: Two Possession/Warrant Arrests
Saturday, January 27, 2018 - 04:58 Updated 10 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A separate warrant execution took place about 4 p.m. at First Street and Third Avenue following a vehicular violation.
Among incidents for Jan. 25 reported to HPD are:
- Petit Larceny at about 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Buffington St.
- Burglary at about 6:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of First Avenue;
- Burglary and destruction of property about 9:42 p.m. in the 100 block of North HIgh Street;
- Petit larceny at about 2:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Baer Street;
- Grand larceny and burglary at about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Sixth Street;
- Grand larceny at about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.