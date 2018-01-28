Nelsonville Fest Announces Partial Fest Lineup

The first round of lineup announcements for NMF18 includes: The Decemberists (headlining Friday, June 1), Ani DiFranco (headlining Sunday, June 3), Alvvays, Kevin Morby, Mission Temple Fireworks Revival featuring Paul Thorn & Band and Blind Boys of Alabama, Middle Kids, Colter Wall, Antibalas, Wooden Shjips, Earthless, Sunflower Bean, Charlie Parr, River Whyless, Twain, Shannon Lay, and Counterfeit Madison.

Many more bands still to be announced! Four days of music featuring over 60 bands on multiple stages all weekend long with camping, kids activities, artisan vendors, food, beer garden, and much more. Weekend passes for all four days are on sale now for $130 (with no fees), and the price will go up as we get closer to the festival weekend. Weekend passes for Nelsonville residents and teens are only $70, and kids 12 and under are free. Camping passes and VIP weekend passes to the festival are also on sale now. Tickets will be going up in price soon. Tickets and more information can be found nelsonvillefest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924.

“When you’ve been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into,” says Colin Meloy of The Decemberists. “So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That’s what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different.” With their eighth full-length studio album, I’ll Be Your Girl, the Decemberists—lead vocalist and guitarist Meloy, guitarist Chris Funk, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, bassist Nate Query, and drummer John Moen—along with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Lana del Ray) explore new approaches to making music and broaden their sonic range. It’s the Portland, Oregon-based group’s first album since 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World (which charted in the Top Ten and included the #1 AAA single “Make You Better”), though in the time since, they released the EP Florasongs; a 10th anniversary limited edition vinyl box set of their 2006 Capitol Records debut The Crane Wife; their own crowd-funded board game Illimat; The Queen of Hearts, a GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with Olivia Chaney under the name Offa Rex; and “Ben Franklin’s Song,” the first of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s monthly“Hamildrops” of bonus material from Hamilton; as well as launching Travelers’ Rest, a two-day musical festival of their own curation in Missoula, Montana.

Ani DiFranco is a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist perpetually on the move. From the raw “folk punk” of her early albums through the jazz/funk grooves she created during her years touring with a five-piece band to the twists and turns of her current work as a solo artist, DiFranco’s restless creativity continually leads her and her listeners into ever more exciting territory. With her newest release BINARY, the iconic singer/songwriter/activist/poet/DIY trendsetter returned to territory that brought her to the world’s attention more than twenty-five years ago. DiFranco was one of the first artists to create her own label in 1990, and she has been recognized among the feminist pantheon for her entrepreneurship, social activism, and outspoken political lyrics. Critics and fans alike have praised BINARY, DiFranco’s twentieth album. American Songwriter raved, “DiFranco stretches musical muscles to stay inspired on Binary. She continues to speak her mind with the pride, ferocity and integrity that has shaped an impressively rebellious career.”

Billboard has called Nelsonville Music Festival “one of the best kept secrets of the U.S. music festival circuit”, and in our 14th year NMF continues to gain fans who want a music festival with a more personal experience. Set in the beautiful rolling hills of Southeast Ohio, this intimate festival offers live music from a variety of genres on multiple stages from national, regional, and local acts.