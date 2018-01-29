Flashback Cinema Brings Casablanca, True Grit, Godfather

 Monday, January 29, 2018

Can Flashback Cinema top Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh? Yep. February's line up invites you to journey to Oz and Casablanca, then catch the Duke in "True Grit" and the mobster epic, "The Godfather."

Flashback flicks roll Sundays and Wednesdays at select Marquee Cinemas at 3:30 and 7 p.m. (subject to film running time). 

Gone with the Wind shows Wed. Jan. 31. Gigi is scheduled for Feb. 4 & 7. 

Watch the teaser for more dates and films. 

