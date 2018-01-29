Most read
- CRIME LOG: Two Possession/Warrant Arrests
- Conrad Lucas filed for Congress
- It is now TWO Minutes Until Midnight
- Additional Members of Detroit-Based Gang “YNS” Charged with Racketeering, Kidnapping, and Trafficking Crack Cocaine
- Carol Miller Officially Files to Run for Congress
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Logan County
- Annual Carter G. Woodson Soul Food Feast returns Feb. 4
- PSC Approves Transfer of Pleasants Plant
- Marshall University recognized as first Purple Heart University in West Virginia
- Progress Made on King Coal Highway
Flashback Cinema Brings Casablanca, True Grit, Godfather
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 00:29 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Flashback flicks roll Sundays and Wednesdays at select Marquee Cinemas at 3:30 and 7 p.m. (subject to film running time).
Gone with the Wind shows Wed. Jan. 31. Gigi is scheduled for Feb. 4 & 7.
Watch the teaser for more dates and films.