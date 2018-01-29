CRIME LOG: Three Warrants Executed Jan. 27

Huntington Police reported three warrant executions among Jan. 28 arrests. The initial capias arrest came at about 3:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Norway Avenue . One count fleeing and obstructing were also a part of that arrest.

The second warrant was executed about 5:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of U.S. Route 60, and a third was executed at about 8:00 p.m. at 13th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Four separate arrests were made for prohibited acts with intoxicating substances.

Among incidents reported on the Jan. 28 HPD print out covering Jan. 27 were:

- Burglary and destruction of property at about 1:44 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Blvd.;

-Shoplifting in the 900 block of 9th Avenue;

- Petit larceny at about 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue