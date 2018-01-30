Gazette-Mail Declares Bankruptcy; WARN Notice Sent Out

The Pulitzer Prize winning Charleston Gazette-Mail has declared bankruptcy and expects to be acquired by Ogden Newspapers which owns Wheeling Newspapers and the Parkersburg Sentinel.

The WARN notice of possible job losses said, in part, "“We expect your termination will be permanent,” the memo reads. Though employees may be rehired by Wheeling Newspapers, or whomever takes the higher bid for the newspaper, the memo goes on to say that “if Wheeling Newspapers or such other successful buyer does not employ you, Charleston Newspapers believes you may be eligible for unemployment compensation benefits.”

Susan Chilton Shumate, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, said in a letter to employees Monday, “The Charleston Gazette, now the Charleston Gazette-Mail, has been my family’s passion for the last century. To follow in the footsteps of Ned Chilton, my father, and Betty Chilton, my mother, as publisher of this paper has been a tremendous honor for me and my family. At the end of this process, we will be letting go of that passion.”

The filing comes after the Jan. 18 upholding of a $3.8 million arbitration award. Federal court filings had suggested that the Gazette-Mail was preparing for sale. The paper recently stopped printing a Monday edition.

Charleston was one of the last two newspaper cities. Upon combination of the two papers, the new company sold "daily mail.com" to a British paper.

“We’re extremely proud to be the prospective publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail,” said Robert Nutting, president and CEO of the Ogden Newspapers in the Parkersburg News-Sentinel. “We have a high level of respect for the newspaper’s proud heritage and realize it has served for many years as an extremely important institution in the state of West Virginia. We firmly believe in the importance of community-based journalism, and we look forward to the opportunity to work with the excellent team of journalists and professionals at the Gazette-Mail.”

The Ogden Newspapers has a strong history in West Virginia. The company, founded in 1890 by H.C. Ogden, publishes daily newspapers in Wheeling, Parkersburg, Martinsburg, Weirton and Elkins. The Intelligencer, based in Wheeling, is West Virginia’s oldest newspaper, founded on Aug. 24, 1852, and was instrumental in advocating for the state’s formation.