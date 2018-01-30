CRIME LOG: Two Fugitives Nabbed on Jefferson Avenue

Huntington Police arrested two male fugitives from justice at about 5:30 p.m. Jan 28 in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue. Two additional warrants were served. One of them a woman in the 1200 block of Marcum Terrace at about 1:48 p.m. and another at about 1:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

Other arrests were made for DUI, trespassing, prohibited intoxicating acts.

Among incidents reported to HPD:

- First degree robbery about 4:05 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of W.6th Street;

- Burglary at about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 29 near the 100 block of Washington Avenue;

- Battery at about 10:40 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 900 block of W. 5th Avenue;

- Possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to utter at about 10:00 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Bridge Street;

- Possession of a controlled substance at about 4:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue ;

- Auto tampering and break in at about 10:30 p..m. Jan. 27 in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue;

- Auto tampering about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue;

- Domestic battery at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wallace Drive.