CRIME LOG: Two Fugitives Nabbed on Jefferson Avenue
Other arrests were made for DUI, trespassing, prohibited intoxicating acts.
Among incidents reported to HPD:
- First degree robbery about 4:05 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of W.6th Street;
- Burglary at about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 29 near the 100 block of Washington Avenue;
- Battery at about 10:40 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 900 block of W. 5th Avenue;
- Possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to utter at about 10:00 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Bridge Street;
- Possession of a controlled substance at about 4:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue ;
- Auto tampering and break in at about 10:30 p..m. Jan. 27 in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue;
- Auto tampering about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue;
- Domestic battery at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wallace Drive.