DEVELOPING: Teacher Pay Raise Called Sleight of Hand, Strike Possible

House of Delegates member Robert Thompson, who is also a teacher at Wayne High School, told WSAZ that the proposed 1% pay raise for teachers "is just a sleight of hand."

His statement came following a gathering of teachers at Spring Valley High School in which they complained the so-called pay raise would be offset by PEIA health insurance premium increases.

Some have called for a strike, which is illegal in WV. The last one was 30 years ago.