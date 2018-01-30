DEVELOPING: Teacher Pay Raise Called Sleight of Hand, Strike Possible

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - 05:25 Updated 10 hours ago HNN Staff

House of Delegates member Robert Thompson, who is also a teacher at Wayne High School, told WSAZ that the proposed 1% pay raise for teachers "is just a sleight of hand." 

His statement came following a gathering of teachers at Spring Valley High School in which they complained the so-called pay raise would be offset by PEIA health insurance premium increases. 

Some have called for a strike, which is illegal in WV. The last one was 30 years ago. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus