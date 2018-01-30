Tickets for Uncorked on sale Thursday, Feb. 1st at Noon!

HUNTINGTON, WV – Cabell Huntington Hospital presents the annual Uncorked! Fundraiser : A food and wine festival that benefits a great cause – the Marshall Artists Series!

Uncorked! will be held Saturday, April 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frederick Building. Uncorked! will be your chance to sample different varieties of wine, sample tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant items at its live and silent auctions, all the while helping out a great cause!

Uncorked! will be held at Huntington’s exquisite and historic Frederick Building and 21 @ The Frederick – located on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. Guests will check-in at the Keith-Albee Theatre to retrieve a tasting glass, wristband and bidding number. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. To order tickets contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656. If tickets are still available the day of the festival, then tickets may be available for purchase at the Keith Albee Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.

Proceeds from Uncorked! fund arts & education outreach projects for area youth to help develop audiences of tomorrow and provide teachers with tools to help them achieve curriculum requirements.

Advance tickets are encouraged as the event has sold out quickly in past years.

Uncorked! Wine Festival is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital, The John Aluise Family, Anonymous, Dr. & Mrs. Rodger Blake, Dr. Peter & Mrs. Clare Chirico, Dr. & Mrs. David Denning, Dutch Miller Automotive, First Sentry Bank, First State Bank, Garrison Designs & Co., Greg and Terry Deppner Hardin (Siberian Self Storage), Hugh Endodontics, Huntington Internal Medical Group, Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, Marshall Health, Wayne & Johnna Miller, Natural Resource Partners, Nelson Mullins LLP, Northwestern Mutual, Mark & Beth Pilcher, Ransbottom Law Office, RBC Wealth Management, Mr. & Mrs. Doug Reynolds, David & Kim Robinson, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, Somerville & Company, PLLC, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Shonda & James H. Young, Jr., and ZMM Architects & Engineers, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch and I Heart Radio.