WV AG's Office Sets February Stops for Metro Valley
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - 23:26 Updated 4 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- February 3: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington
- February 5: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Wayne Senior Center, 440 Cleveland St., Wayne
- February 7: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Elkview Senior Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview
- February 27: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Public Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.