WV AG's Office Sets February Stops for Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

February 3: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Information Booth at Super Kids, Super Families, Super Saturday, Big Sandy Superstore Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington

– February 5: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Wayne Senior Center, 440 Cleveland St., Wayne

– February 7: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Elkview Senior Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview

– February 27: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Eleanor Public Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: