Second-year medical student class establishes endowed scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Less than halfway through their medical school career, 81 medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have established an endowed scholarship to help future students offset the cost of their medical education.

The Class of 2020 is the first class to endow a scholarship well before their graduation from medical school. The students raised more than $20,000 during the past year and a half through apparel sales, the school’s annual gala, an auction on social media and the generosity of the students, alumni, family members and friends. The class will continue adding to their scholarship fund during the remainder of their time in medical school.

“On behalf of our class, we are proud to offer this scholarship as an heirloom for future classes,” said Preeya T. Shah, president of the Class of 2020. “We worked together as a class to establish this scholarship based on the conviction that supporting future physicians is essential to maintaining the profession of medicine.”

The scholarship will be awarded to a first-year medical student with financial need, with first preference given to students who have not received any other scholarships at the time of award. The award is renewable for three additional years, pending normal academic progress.

The first award from the scholarship will be given in the fall of 2018 to a member of the class of 2023.

“This achievement is beyond remarkable,” said Amy Smith, assistant dean for student affairs at the school of medicine. “The vision that the Class of 2020 had to meet this milestone was accomplished with hard work and outstanding leadership. I am incredibly proud of their dedication and perseverance. Their efforts will benefit many for years to come.”

For more information or make a gift to the school of medicine, contact Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at holmes@marshall.edu or 304-691-1711.