Broadway's Record breaking Smash CHICAGO comes to Huntington - Feb. 12th

HUNTINGTON, WV – Broadway’s record-breaking, Tony Award-winning Musical Smash CHICAGO is coming to town! Presented by First Sentry Bank, CHICAGO will be performed at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 12 .

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, this triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, one of which was for best musical revival, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. Praised by critics and audiences alike, CHICAGO has earned its spot in the Broadway Musical Canon. Time Magazine declares the musical “A triumph” and Entertainment Weekly calls CHICAGO “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.” Songs from the hit musical include “Cell Block Tango”, “All that Jazz”, “When You’re Good to Momma”, “Me and My Baby”, and “Razzle Dazzle.”

CHICAGO whisks you back to the 1920’s in the Windy City to see Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her side-man after he threatens to leave her. After being arrested, Roxie meets the six “merry murderesses” at the Cook County Jail, including Velma Kelly, her rival cell mate. Desperate to avoid conviction, Roxie hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to twists her crime in to a publicity opportunity by way of sensational headlines. As for what happens next and all that jazz? You’ll just have to be there to believe it.

Ticket prices for CHICAGO are $97.87/81.50/70.58/64.04. Contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

