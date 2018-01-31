Lecture Series Continues Feb. 6 with Rev. Watts

A Charleston pastor will present a lecture on how a comprehensive community development initiative could further enhance urban communities like Fairfield West in Huntington.





The Rev. Matthew J. Watts will present his lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Huntington City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The lecture is the seventh installment in the City of Huntington’s quarterly



“The goal of the Huntington Lecture Series is to open dialogue and cultivate the collective brilliance in our community to identify opportunities for advancement and address future challenges,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Rev. Watts has been a strong advocate for community development in urban, suburban and rural communities across West Virginia. My hope is that, through his presentation, we can learn how we can further enhance the revitalization program that we have in store for Fairfield West.”



Watts is the senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston, where has served for more than 10 years. He has been a pastor for more than 20 years, serving in several churches.



In 1997, Watts established the HOPE Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering inner-city residents through spiritual renewal, education, employment, job training and economic development.



Prior to Watts’ ministry and community service projects, he was employed for 18 years as an engineer and purchasing manager for Union Carbide’s Kanawha Valley locations.



Watts’ presentation will focus on how the West Side Revive Movement – A People and Placed Model for Comprehensive Community Development, could enhance efforts to address challenges in Fairfield West in Huntington and other communities in West Virginia. The West Side Revive Movement is based in Charleston and is designed to improve public health by addressing poverty, substance abuse, education, housing and economic development.



Mayor Williams will also present a proclamation honoring the life of Carter G. Woodson at the end of the Lecture Series.



The presentation will be broadcast live on channel 24 on the Comcast cable system, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page and streamed live online at “Huntington Lecture Series” and is free and open to the public. This installment of the Lecture Series is also part of the Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University to celebrate Black History Month.“The goal of the Huntington Lecture Series is to open dialogue and cultivate the collective brilliance in our community to identify opportunities for advancement and address future challenges,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Rev. Watts has been a strong advocate for community development in urban, suburban and rural communities across West Virginia. My hope is that, through his presentation, we can learn how we can further enhance the revitalization program that we have in store for Fairfield West.”Watts is the senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston, where has served for more than 10 years. He has been a pastor for more than 20 years, serving in several churches.In 1997, Watts established the HOPE Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering inner-city residents through spiritual renewal, education, employment, job training and economic development.Prior to Watts’ ministry and community service projects, he was employed for 18 years as an engineer and purchasing manager for Union Carbide’s Kanawha Valley locations.Watts’ presentation will focus on how the West Side Revive Movement – A People and Placed Model for Comprehensive Community Development, could enhance efforts to address challenges in Fairfield West in Huntington and other communities in West Virginia. The West Side Revive Movement is based in Charleston and is designed to improve public health by addressing poverty, substance abuse, education, housing and economic development.Mayor Williams will also present a proclamation honoring the life of Carter G. Woodson at the end of the Lecture Series.The presentation will be broadcast live on channel 24 on the Comcast cable system, streamed live on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page and streamed live online at www.cityofhuntington.com/ city-government/ public-meetings

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus