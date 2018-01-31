"Spelling Bee," "Poe" on stage This Weekend

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical) Charleston Light Opera Guild Fri-Sat Jan 26-27 and Feb 2-3 Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Jan 26, 2018. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed.

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WVAll tickets $20

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

Kanawha Players

Fri-Sat Jan 26-27 at 7:30pm

La Belle Theatre

311 D St, South Charleston, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Student Group of 4 For $40

304-343-PLAY

https://www.facebook.com/events/1644659602262664/permalink/1695696103825680/

"Tea with Marie" (Performance Art)

Huntington Museum of Art

presents Angela Dennis

Sat Jan 27 at 2pm

Huntington Museum of Art

2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/206974786518959/

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"1984" (Play)

The Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees

606.324.0007

paramountartscenter.com

"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)

Alban Arts Center

Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors

https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)

Astral Theatre Collective

Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV

All tickets $15

“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)

A benefit for the victims of child abuse

by Lawrence Burgess

Fri March 16/23 at 8pm

Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm

Sun March 18 at 3pm

The Capitol Theater

123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV

Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)

All matinee tickets $10

www.heylb.com

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm

Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm

Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV

SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.

AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"

Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm

JB Sowards Theatre

Ashland Community and Technical College

Ashland, KY

SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm