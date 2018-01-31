Most read
- Secretaries of State in West Virginia & Kentucky Arm Candidates with Cybersecurity Playbook
- Gazette-Mail Declares Bankruptcy; WARN Notice Sent Out
- Attorney General DeWine, FTC Announce Orders to Shut Down All Tech Support Scam
- CRIME LOG: Two Fugitives Nabbed on Jefferson Avenue
- PSC Offers Strategies for High Electric Bills
- Marshall School of Medicine kicks off 40th anniversary year
- DEVELOPING: Teacher Pay Raise Called Sleight of Hand, Strike Possible
- Ohio Attorney General DeWine Releases Human Trafficking Report; Highlights Identifying At-Risk Youth
- CRIME LOG: Three Warrants Executed Jan. 27
- George Snider III Continues "Breaking Legs"
"Spelling Bee," "Poe" on stage This Weekend
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
All tickets $20
charlestonlightoperaguild.org
"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Fri-Sat Jan 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Student Group of 4 For $40
304-343-PLAY
https://www.facebook.com/events/1644659602262664/permalink/1695696103825680/
"Tea with Marie" (Performance Art)
Huntington Museum of Art
presents Angela Dennis
Sat Jan 27 at 2pm
Huntington Museum of Art
2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/events/206974786518959/
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees
606.324.0007
paramountartscenter.com
"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/
"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
All tickets $15
“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)
A benefit for the victims of child abuse
by Lawrence Burgess
Fri March 16/23 at 8pm
Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm
Sun March 18 at 3pm
The Capitol Theater
123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV
Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)
All matinee tickets $10
www.heylb.com
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm
Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm
Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.
AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"
Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm
JB Sowards Theatre
Ashland Community and Technical College
Ashland, KY
SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm