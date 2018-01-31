"Spelling Bee," "Poe" on stage This Weekend

 Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 00:42 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

by Ryan Hardiman

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Jan 26, 2018. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. 


ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat Jan 26-27 and Feb 2-3
Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4


Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
All tickets $20
charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Fri-Sat Jan 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Student Group of 4 For $40
304-343-PLAY
https://www.facebook.com/events/1644659602262664/permalink/1695696103825680/

"Tea with Marie" (Performance Art)
Huntington Museum of Art 
presents Angela Dennis 
Sat Jan 27 at 2pm
Huntington Museum of Art
2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/events/206974786518959/

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees
606.324.0007
paramountartscenter.com

"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
All tickets $15

“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)
A benefit for the victims of child abuse
by Lawrence Burgess
Fri March 16/23 at 8pm
Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm
Sun March 18 at 3pm
The Capitol Theater
123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV
Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)
All matinee tickets $10
www.heylb.com

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm
Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm
Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.

AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"
Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm
JB Sowards Theatre
Ashland Community and Technical College
Ashland, KY
SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm

