CRIME LOG: Possession of Controlled Substance Arrest Made on Kinetic Drive

Huntington Police arrested a woman for possession of a controlled substance at a motel on Kinetic Drive at about 3:37 a.m. Jan. 30. The woman , who had been charged in 2011 with intent to deliver. At the time of the Kinetic Drive arrest, she had an outstanding warrant which was executed. At about 9:15 p.m. police took a report at the same facility for misdemeanor destruction of property.

Officers made a second possession arrest of a woman at 5:10 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 700 block of 6th Avenue. An arrest had been made a little over two hours earlier at that location for misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.

At about 7 p.m. Jan 29 , HPD arrested a man at 12th Street and Veterans Memorial Blvd. for a stolen auto.

Among other incidents reported to HPD on the print out (Jan. 30) were:

- Battery at about 5:35 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 1400 block of 28th Street;

- Petit larceny at about 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd.;

- Warrant Execution at about 5 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Bridge Street;

- Two petit larcenies Jan. 28 , one in the 900 block of Tenth Avenue and another in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue ;

-Battery at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 5th Avenue.