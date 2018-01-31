Most read
- Secretaries of State in West Virginia & Kentucky Arm Candidates with Cybersecurity Playbook
- Gazette-Mail Declares Bankruptcy; WARN Notice Sent Out
- Attorney General DeWine, FTC Announce Orders to Shut Down All Tech Support Scam
- CRIME LOG: Two Fugitives Nabbed on Jefferson Avenue
- PSC Offers Strategies for High Electric Bills
- Marshall School of Medicine kicks off 40th anniversary year
- DEVELOPING: Teacher Pay Raise Called Sleight of Hand, Strike Possible
- Ohio Attorney General DeWine Releases Human Trafficking Report; Highlights Identifying At-Risk Youth
- George Snider III Continues "Breaking Legs"
- CRIME LOG: Three Warrants Executed Jan. 27
CRIME LOG: Possession of Controlled Substance Arrest Made on Kinetic Drive
Officers made a second possession arrest of a woman at 5:10 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 700 block of 6th Avenue. An arrest had been made a little over two hours earlier at that location for misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.
At about 7 p.m. Jan 29 , HPD arrested a man at 12th Street and Veterans Memorial Blvd. for a stolen auto.
Among other incidents reported to HPD on the print out (Jan. 30) were:
- Battery at about 5:35 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 1400 block of 28th Street;
- Petit larceny at about 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Blvd.;
- Warrant Execution at about 5 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 500 block of Bridge Street;
- Two petit larcenies Jan. 28 , one in the 900 block of Tenth Avenue and another in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue ;
-Battery at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 5th Avenue.