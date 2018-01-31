Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center open for appointments in Huntington Tri-State Airport Terminal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Residents of the Tri-State area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre✓® application program inside the busy Huntington Tri-State Airport Terminal from March 7 to 11, where officials will host a temporary enrollment center.

The airport’s location near Huntington, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky, and Ironton, Ohio, will serve as a convenient location to enroll in the popular program. The airport address is 1449 Airport Road, Huntington, WV 25704.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center. The enrollment center will be located at the airport police department office adjacent to the checkpoint and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week. Walk-ins also are welcome.

This application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA Pre✓® – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 160 airports are participating in TSA Pre✓® nationwide and 13 airlines participate in the program including Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, One Jet, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country, United Airlines, WestJet, Virgin America and Air Canada.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll on the IdentoGo website. It typically only takes 10 minutes. Applicants can complete steps 1 through 7. At step 8, type in the location “Huntington, WV” making sure to select “Huntington Tri-State Airport.” At the bottom of the screen, applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and/or time.

Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit tsa.gov for a complete list of required documents.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It can be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a few weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

Area residents may also enroll at the TSA Pre✓® enrollment office located in the Denning Commerce Park inside an IdentoGO Office located at 4510 Terrace Ave., Huntington, WV, Wednesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from noon to 4:30 p.m.