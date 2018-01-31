Most read
- Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center open for appointments in Huntington Tri-State Airport Terminal
- CRIME LOG: Possession of Controlled Substance Arrest Made on Kinetic Drive
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- George Snider III Continues "Breaking Legs"
- Marshall School of Medicine kicks off 40th anniversary year
- Secretaries of State in West Virginia & Kentucky Arm Candidates with Cybersecurity Playbook
- Ohio Attorney General DeWine Releases Human Trafficking Report; Highlights Identifying At-Risk Youth
- Gazette-Mail Declares Bankruptcy; WARN Notice Sent Out
- Secrets of "Winchester" House Come to Screen; Pullman 16 Holds Awards Contenders
- Tickets for Uncorked on sale Thursday, Feb. 1st at Noon!
Wood County Couple Charged with Assaulting Young Children
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 21:56 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
The grand jury indicted Dennis Estevanes, 31, and Amy Estevanes, 36.
The 10 counts against Dennis Estevanes include:
- Two counts of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony
- Two counts of Endangering Children, a second-degree felony
- Five counts of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony
- One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony
The two counts against Amy Estevanes include:
- One count of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony
- One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony
The Estevanes were arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Bond was set at $100,000 for Dennis; Amy was released on her own recognizance. Both are prohibited from contacting the victims or their caregivers.
The Wood County Sheriff's Office and investigators from the Wood County Prosecutor's office partnered in the investigation with assistance from the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
Upon request by the Wood County Prosecutor's office, the case is being prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecution section.