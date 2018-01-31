Wood County Couple Charged with Assaulting Young Children

(BOWLING GREEN, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a Wood County Grand Jury has charged a Perrysburg couple with assaulting two young children, an infant less than a year old and a toddler.

The grand jury indicted Dennis Estevanes, 31, and Amy Estevanes, 36.

The 10 counts against Dennis Estevanes include:

Two counts of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony

Two counts of Endangering Children, a second-degree felony

Five counts of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony

One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony

The two counts against Amy Estevanes include:

One count of Endangering Children, a third-degree felony

One count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony

The Estevanes were arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Bond was set at $100,000 for Dennis; Amy was released on her own recognizance. Both are prohibited from contacting the victims or their caregivers.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office and investigators from the Wood County Prosecutor's office partnered in the investigation with assistance from the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Upon request by the Wood County Prosecutor's office, the case is being prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecution section.