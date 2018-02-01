Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course in the Huntington, WV

Have you ever wondered what you would do if you found yourself or a loved one hurt in an urban disaster zone, a rural area far from a hospital, during travel, or in a remote natural area?

What skills do you possess to problem solve through the critical minutes or hours before ambulance arrival? What might you still need to learn?

On March 3-4, 2018 the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and MEDIC SOLO Disaster+Wilderness Medical School will be hosting a life-saving education class entitled Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room at 1345 Eighth Street, Huntington, WV 25701.

A blend of classroom instruction and hands-on rescue practice, the course allows students to dive into the basic first aid curriculum, as well as acquire essential do-it-yourself care-giving skills that can be used in all situations. Mired in areas miles from an access point, accidents, destructive weather and terrorism happen, and all too often individuals are not fully capable of dealing with the emergency.

Absence of competent leadership may result in improper care of patients and endanger the group. Many recreational accidents are preventable and inadequate care of trauma can compound even simple injuries. Few first aid programs address the issues of providing emergency care in settings where 911 is overwhelmed or not immediately reachable.

The Disaster+Travel+ Wilderness course involves a classroom instruction format interwoven with practical work and problem-solving exercises. To feel and actually be prepared for an emergency scenario, hands-on experience is essential. Students are challenged to use their judgement and learn how to lead a group in crisis. A student leaves the course with a new-found confidence, a Wilderness First Aid certification, and access to a network and community of wilderness medicine enthusiasts.

There are no prerequisites. Medical professionals can use this course for continuing education credits. Experienced MEDIC SOLO instructors are always eager to answer questions from current or former students. They help them to hone the necessary skills to feel capable and prepared to become the good Samaritans in cases of emergency.

To help support the community hosting its course, MEDIC SOLO will donate ten percent of the proceeds from this class to a local nonprofit. For more information on this or other courses, go to: solowfa.com