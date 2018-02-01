Feb. 1 Wayne County Commission meeting agenda

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 04:19 Updated 42 min ago

 At its 2018 organizational meeting, the Wayne County Commission voted to keep Robert E. Pasley as president, and hold regularly scheduled meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m, and the following Mondays at 10 a.m. 

Below, is tomorrow’s meeting agenda.  Meetings are held in Room 103 room of the county courthouse.

Appointments:

 

3:30 P.M. – Carter D. Offutt, Perfection Group, Inc.

 

 

AGENDA ITEMS

 

1) Approval of Exonerations

 

2) Approval of Appointments Made in Vacation

 

3) Approval of Invoices

 

4) Approval of Minutes (January 22, 2018).

 

5) Appointments to fill vacancies on Boards or Authorities

 

A. Wayne County Building Commission (2 vacancies – 1 expired and 1 unexpired term).

B. Prichard Public Service District (1 vacancy – expired term)

 

6) Personnel

 

7) Unfinished Business

 

A. Proclamation declaring Wayne County, West Virginia a Purple Heart County in the State of West Virginia.

 

8) New Business

 

A. General County Fund, Request for Revision to Approved Budget No. 4.

B. WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority, 14th Cycle Grant (LED Lighting Retrofit Project), Change Order Proposal Request No. 1 ($7,423.45)

 

9) Funding Request

 

10) Discussion Items

 

A. Request by Wayne County Prevention Coalition to use Commission chambers the 2nd Thursday of each month from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

 

11) Informational Items

 

A. Board of Review and Equalization Meetings – Monday, February 5, 2018 @ 9:30 A.M. and Thursday, February 8, 2018 @ 10:00 A.M.

B. Next County Commission Meeting – Monday, February 5, 2018 @ 10:00 A.M.


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus