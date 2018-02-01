Most read
Feb. 1 Wayne County Commission meeting agenda
Below, is tomorrow’s meeting agenda. Meetings are held in Room 103 room of the county courthouse.
Appointments:
3:30 P.M. – Carter D. Offutt, Perfection Group, Inc.
AGENDA ITEMS
1) Approval of Exonerations
2) Approval of Appointments Made in Vacation
3) Approval of Invoices
4) Approval of Minutes (January 22, 2018).
5) Appointments to fill vacancies on Boards or Authorities
A. Wayne County Building Commission (2 vacancies – 1 expired and 1 unexpired term).
B. Prichard Public Service District (1 vacancy – expired term)
6) Personnel
7) Unfinished Business
A. Proclamation declaring Wayne County, West Virginia a Purple Heart County in the State of West Virginia.
8) New Business
A. General County Fund, Request for Revision to Approved Budget No. 4.
B. WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority, 14th Cycle Grant (LED Lighting Retrofit Project), Change Order Proposal Request No. 1 ($7,423.45)
9) Funding Request
10) Discussion Items
A. Request by Wayne County Prevention Coalition to use Commission chambers the 2nd Thursday of each month from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.
11) Informational Items
A. Board of Review and Equalization Meetings – Monday, February 5, 2018 @ 9:30 A.M. and Thursday, February 8, 2018 @ 10:00 A.M.
B. Next County Commission Meeting – Monday, February 5, 2018 @ 10:00 A.M.