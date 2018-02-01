Sweethearts Artist Market this Saturday at Red Cabosse

(Huntington, WV) Find the perfect gift for your special someone at the Sweethearts Artist Market Saturday, February 3rd, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. More than a dozen local artisans will be on hand selling their work.





At the market you will find men’s grooming products, jewelry, fine art prints, local-interest books, and much more. While you’re here enter to win a Valentine-themed gift basket.





The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s meeting space at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. The Artist Market is free and open to the public.

Step inside The Red Caboose for more gift ideas! The Red Caboose offers a wide variety of locally-made artisan products including art glass, ceramics, fine art, soap and skincare products, and artisan food items.





“The Red Caboose is the perfect place for one-of-a-kind gift-giving,” says manager Raine Klover, “You can find something as unique as the person you are shopping for.” While visiting Heritage Station explore its other locally-owned shops. Eat breakfast or lunch at River and Rail Bakery, shop the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.

Local Artists and Artisans include:

Decayed Desires - jewelry, embroidery, and wildcrafted artwork

Dina Foster - handcrafted jewelry

Eclectic Evelyn - crochet gifts and wearables

Laura Moul - fine art photography

Making Cents - jewelry made from coins

Michelle’s Geekery - geek-inspired gifts and art

Playing with Pallets - handpainted signs

Publisher’s Place - local publisher

Sew Leah Kay - handcrafted home goods

Silver Fox Jewelry - artisan jewelry

Timber Grooming Products - men’s grooming products and handcrafted shave items

For more information contact Raine Klover or Justin Murphy at 304-525-7333 or visit www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv.