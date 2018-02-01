CRIME LOG: Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

 Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 04:56 Updated 5 min ago

Huntington's Police Department arrested a woman on multiple charges at about 4 p.m. Jan. 30 n the 900 block of Ninth Avenue . She has been charged with burglary, petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor property destruction and an outstanding arrest warrant.

In addition, a second woman was arrested at the same location about two hours later for shoplifting. 

At 10:00 a.m. Jan. 30 a man was charged with obtaining money or property under false pretenses in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue. 

 

