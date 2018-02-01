One Dead when Amtrak Train with GOP Delegation Hits Truck

 Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 05:17 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
 An Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to an annual party conference in West Virginia collided with a truck Wednesday, killing one person and seriously injuring another. Video Courtesy NOLA/You Tube.
