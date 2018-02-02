Marshall Recreation Center to Celebrate 9th Anniversary Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall Recreation Center will be holding a celebration Monday, Feb. 5, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of being open.

Potential new members are eligible to join the Recreation Center if they have an affiliation with Marshall University such as alumni status or memberships in university groups such as Big Green or the Alumni Association.

A reception will be held in the Rec Center lobby for cake, coffee and snacks at 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

All fitness classes, including the Premium classes listed, will be free the entire day. Visit marshallcampusrec.com to view the entire listing of classes offered.

Adventure Recreation will be offering free Try Climbs on the rock climbing wall in celebration of the 9 year anniversary. The rock climbing wall will be open from 4 to 10 p.m..

Campus Recreation will also be raffling off a FREE 1-year membership along with a FREE Premium Fitness Pass. Everyone who enters the building on the anniversary date is encouraged to enter the raffle. Winners will be contacted following the event.

The Rec Center is encouraging members to document the celebration on social media using the hashtag #9YearsStrong.

Since opening in 2009, the Marshall Recreation Center has been committed to providing an environment where students, employees, and members of the community can create healthy lifestyles.

Everyone is invited to try the following classes free on Monday, Feb. 5:

6:15 a.m.- F45

6:15 a.m.- Cycle-45

6:15 a.m.- HYDRO-Fit

9:00 a.m.- Silver Splash

10:15 a.m.- Silver Classic

12:15 p.m.- Cut+15

4:15 p.m.- BODYCOMBAT

5:15 p.m.- XFire

5:30 p.m.- Barre Fusion

5:30 p.m.- F45

5:30 p.m.- BODYPUMP

6:15 p.m.- TRX

6:30 p.m.- F45

7:00 p.m.- Cycle-45

7:00 p.m.- NinjaFit

7:30 p.m.- HYDRO-Yoga

8:00 p.m.-MUve

For more information on the Marshall University Recreation Center visit www.marshallcampusrec.com.