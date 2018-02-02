Marshall to Host 2018 Governor’s Honors Academy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - For the first time in 15 years, the Governor’s Honors Academy is returning to Huntington. Made up of 170 outstanding West Virginia high school scholars who will be seniors in the fall, the three-week academy will be at Marshall July 1– 21.

The 2018 GHA program at Marshall will concentrate on “Your Digital World.” Instructors will combine STEM topics with the arts and humanities. They’ll examine different academic areas that benefit from today’s technology and meld that into curriculum and activities. GHA will promote critical thinking as students define their paths as digital citizens.

The co-deans for GHA 2018 are Cara Bailey, Yeager Scholars program coordinator, and Mallory Carpenter, program manager for national Sscholarships in the Honors College.

Bailey says it was an opportunity to bring a great program back to Marshall for the first time since 2004.

“There have been major changes at Marshall since 2004. First, our honors program grew into the Honors College.” Bailey said. “Campus has expanded with new residence halls and new buildings along 3rd and 5th avenues. We’re eager to showcase the best we have to offer, both in and out of the classroom.”

Faculty and staff for GHA are selected to give students a specifically designed curriculum. Students attend workshops, classes, and a variety of extracurricular activities.

Carpenter says the plan is to provide an enriching atmosphere for some of the state’s best high school students.

“We all know how important honors students are to the future of West Virginia, and we’re excited to give students the opportunity to foster lasting mentorships and friendships during their time at GHA,” Carpenter said. “We’ve modelled our program after the same core objectives we have in Marshall’s Honors College, which will give students a taste of college life while demonstrating the level of excellence we have come to expect from honors students.”

GHA most recently took place on West Virginia University’s campus during the summer of 2017.

Other Governor’s Schools include the Governor’s School for the Arts to be held at Marshall, the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship to be held at West Virginia University, and the Governor’s STEM Institute which will be at WVU as well.

All students applying for one of the state’s Governor’s Schools must currently reside and attend school in West Virginia and plan to be a student the following year.

GHA is overseen by the Office of the Secretary of Education and the Arts and Secretary Gayle Manchin. Students selected are provided the opportunity at no cost to them or their families.